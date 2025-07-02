Diddy’s Defense Clashes With Prosecutors Over His Potential Release After Jury Reaches Verdict

Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Serena Williams and Sean "P Diddy" Combs arrives at the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre. Harrison Hill / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The jury finally reached a verdict in Diddy's federal trial today, and found him guilty of two out of the five counts he was facing.

Today, Diddy's high-profile federal trial finally came to an end after nearly two months. He was found not guilty of racketeering and two counts of sex trafficking related to Cassie and another one of his exes, who testified anonymously under the pseudonym "Jane." He was found guilty of both counts of transportation for prostitution for both Cassie and Jane.

Upon hearing the verdict, Diddy knelt down in front of his chair and appeared to pray before turning around to face his family. "Thank you," he said as the gallery cheered. "Love you mom. I love you, I love you, I love you."

Once the mogul left the courtroom, the family section began chanting “dream team” to the lawyers who helped him along the way. Teny Geragos, who co-lead the defense alongside Marc Agnifilo, got emotional as she hugged various members of Diddy's family.

After the verdict was read, Agnifilo argued that the Bad Boy founder “should be released on appropriate conditions” today since he was acquitted on sex trafficking and racketeering. He said that if Diddy is released, he'd go back to his house in Miami and abide by any and all release conditions.

Diddy Verdict

Agnifilo added that his client does not have access to his private plane, and that his entire family was on standby. "Any three of them, any five of them can sign onto a bond," he also claimed.

As for the prosecution, they want Diddy to stay behind bars. Assistant US Attorney Maurene Comey said the trial showed evidence of alleged abuse and drug use. She accused Diddy of not respecting the law, theorizing that he'd go on to commit new crimes if released. "The US opposes his release. A person found guilty shall be detained until the judicial officer finds he is not likely to flee or be a danger," she said in part, as captured by Inner City Press on X.

"He would be a fool, which he is not, to violate any condition," Agnifilo responded. Judge Arun Subramanian told both the prosecution and the defense to submit letters on their positions by 1 p.m. ET today. After reviewing them, he will make a decision.

