Diddy Begs Cassie For Help In Newly Revealed Text Messages After Hotel Assault

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Cassie Ventura and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)
More alleged details emerge...

Diddy is now in court after months of accusations, allegations, and lawsuits, many of them which have remained speculative and accusatory at press time. However, one piece of evidence that suggests he may have a pattern of misbehavior is a clip of him assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie in a hotel room back in 2016. Moreover, during a New York court hearing on Wednesday (September 18) to appeal for his bond again (unsuccessfully), Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson revealed texts that the Bad Boy mogul and Cassie allegedly sent to each other in the aftermath of this hotel incident years ago.

"Call me, the cops are here. I got six kids. Yo, please call, I am surrounded. You gonna abandon me all alone," Diddy allegedly wrote to Cassie. "The defendant knew he had done something that could elicit police response," Johnson interpreted. "When you get f***ed up, you knock me around. I’m not a rag doll. I’m someone’s child," Cassie allegedly told her partner after his abuse of her. Elsewhere concerning this assault, these court hearings also present two wildly different clams about what actually happened.

Diddy's Alleged Text To Cassie

First, Cassie's side of the story. According to the prosecution, a male sex worker was allegedly present in her and Diddy's hotel room at the time of the assault and Cassie allegedly tried to escape a "freak-off" party. However, Sean Combs' attorney Marc Agnifilo alleges that Cassie discovered that Combs was cheating on her with another woman. Allegedly, she went through Diddy's phone, threw it at his head, took his clothes, and walked out. Obviously, we don't know the truth of what really happened here eight years ago. We'll see what other proof emerges surrounding it.

More Messages/Updates

Meanwhile, Diddy did score at least one small legal victory amid this intense and massive arrest. A judge dismissed a sexual assault case that had resulted in a $100 million judgement for the alleged victim. But that seems even smaller now that he is behind bars, and especially now that his alleged crimes are presented in more of a supposedly systemic way. We'll see what else we learn during the Diddy trial...

