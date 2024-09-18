U.S. Attorney Alleges Sex Worker Was Present During Diddy And Cassie's Hotel Fight

There's seemingly more to the story.

Diddy was already losing credibility as a positive cultural force when the footage of him assaulting Cassie leaked online. It was harrowing to watch, and validated all of the heinous claims made against him in the preceding months. Diddy's reputation has never fully recovered. Given that the mogul is now locked up and facing a possible life sentence in prison, it's safe to assume it never will. That said, the incident with Diddy and Cassie has continued to be a talking point. The Assistant U.S. Attorney prosecuting the case, Emily Johnson, alleged that there was actually a third person present when the assault happened.

This allegation came to light on September 18. Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, previously alleged that Cassie was the one who started the altercation by hitting Diddy in the head with a cell phone. Agnifilo also claimed that Cassie's infidelity is what sparked the preceding argument. The AUSA, or Assistant U.S. Attorney, pushed back against these comments in court. Johnson alleged that Cassie did not hit Diddy. She supported this stance by alleging that a sex worker was in the room with them at the time. The Neighborhood Talk provides additional details below.

Diddy Allegedly Had A 'Freak Off' Prior To Assaulting Cassie

Johnson pointed to other small details in the security footage as a means of defending Cassie's stance in the altercation. The Assistant U.S. Attorney noted that the singer wasn't wearing shoes, which suggested she feared for her safety. She also alleged that Diddy, Cassie, and the unnamed sex worker had finished a "freak off" prior to the hallway assault, hence Diddy wearing only a towel. Johnson also read messages that the mogul sent to Cassie after the assault. "Call me, the cops are here," Diddy allegedly texted. "I got six kids. Yo, please call, I am surrounded. You gonna abandon me all alone."