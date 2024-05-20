How Has Hip-Hop Reacted To Diddy Assault Footage?

The Diddy-Cassie Ventura assault allegations took a new twist on Friday, May 17, 2024, after CNN released footage showing the rapper purportedly attacking his ex in a Los Angeles hotel. The video was from 2016 and was really disturbing as Diddy was seen in the footage punching and kicking Cassie. The video showed a raged Diddy while Cassie ran for safety. In November 2023, Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of sexually and physically abusing her for years. One of the incidents she recounted in the lawsuit occurred at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles in 2016. In the suit, Cassie, who dated Diddy from 2007 to 2018, claimed he gave her a black eye after becoming drunk during one of his alleged wild sex parties.

Cassie further claimed that she tried to leave after Diddy was asleep, but he pursued her to the hotel's hallway, where he punched and kicked her. The singer further claimed that Diddy paid the hotel $50,000 for the security video. Diddy and Cassie would later settle the lawsuit amicably. After the resolution, Diddy's lawyer said the settlement didn't mean an "admission of wrongdoing." However, despite the earlier denial, the newly released footage seems to prove Cassie's allegations. Since the video's release, the hip-hop community has reacted angrily to Diddy's actions. The rap mogul has also issued an apology. Get inside all the hip-hop community's reactions to the disturbing video below.

After the video of Diddy pummelling Cassie went viral, Diddy's archnemesis, 50 Cent, reposted the video on Instagram. In the post's caption, 50 Cent sarcastically wrote, "👀Now I’m sure puffy didn’t do it, he is innocent this proves nothing ! This is what his lawyers are gonna say, God help us all 🙏🏿."

The G-Unit boss also appeared on X, quoting Diddy's initial post about the allegations against him. In the post, Diddy claimed he didn't do any of the awful things he was accused of and vowed to fight for his name, family, and the truth. However, after the footage was released, 50 Cent quoted Diddy's post and wrote, "The lie detector test has determined this was a lie…. Maury vibes."

Wack 100's Reaction

Music executive Wack 100 aired his thoughts on the video of Diddy assaulting Cassie via an Instagram Live video. In the video, Wack 100 prayed for Diddy to get assaulted if he ever landed in jail. He said, "Diddy, I just seen that video. You's a b***ch a*s n***a. And I hope, if whatever happens to you happens to you, I hope Big Freddy and Deebo Eddie strap your a*s down. And I hope nobody come help your a*s." Wack 100 concluded, "It's going down. You did this."

Rah Digga Calls Diddy-Cassie Assault Video "Disturbing"

Like everyone else, rapper and actress Rah Digga found the Diddy and Cassie assault video upsetting. She took to X to express her displeasure, writing, "That Diddy footage is too disturbing." Rah added, "Interesting that this is from 2016 and just coming out now. Did someone at the hotel JUST grow a conscience [sic]? Did the NDA expire? Was he late on the evidence suppression payment? So many questions…AND some of yall owe Cassie an apology."

Safaree Recalls Past Trauma

Rapper Safaree reacted to the Diddy-Cassie assault video via X. In his first reactionary post, he wrote, "Speechless." In another deleted post, Safaree said the assault video triggered a thought of a past experience. He wrote, "Damn I can't unsee that video..definitely brings back childhood memories." Although Safaree didn't give details of the memories the video triggered, his fans will hope he speaks about them soon.

Plies Shares His Thoughts

Rapper Plies posted his thoughts about the incident on X. He queried men for trying to control young women with luxury and physical relationships and then abusing them. Plies wrote, "These N*ggaz Have All This Money Get These Young Chicks So They Can Control Them!! Then When The Money & Sex Ain’t Enough To Control Them. Then They Wanna Beat’em!!!!!"

Willie D Believes The Police Will Reopen Investigation Into Kim Porter's Death

After the footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie went viral, many people called for an investigation into the death of Diddy's ex-partner Kim Porter. In a YouTube video, rapper and songwriter Willie D said Diddy's behavior was unacceptable. Willie D also called out celebrities who were silent about the issue until the video emerged. He also said Diddy's swiftness in settling the lawsuit with Cassie made him believe she had something huge against him. Concluding, he added, "I wouldn't be surprised if they reopened the investigation into her (Kim Porter's) death."

Bobby Shmurda Criticizes Diddy

Rapper Bobby Shmurda went on Instagram and condemned Diddy for not controlling his emotions. The angered rapper said Diddy should have shown more restraint and avoided hitting Cassie no matter what led to the incident. In his post's caption, Bobby wrote, "😂😂 nah yall Niccas is moving dusty this sh*t gotta stop ain’t no female worth yah freedom and ladies it should be no amount of money worth your respect 🫡 I seen one of my fav celebrities do some straight dayroom sh*t smh ( Prevention Before Cure ) #PBC young bulls These been day room a real one won’t ever you don’t see us in those positions smh leave the 🐱before you beat the 🐱#shmurdaphilosophy."

Emanny Says Diddy Is A Disgusting Person

"Just A Phase" singer Emanny shared a post on X after the Diddy-Cassie assault video was released. In his post, he said there was enough evidence to show that Diddy did wrong and shouldn't be defended. Emanny wrote, "We have video proof so ain’t nothing else to question. Sean 'Puffy, P. Diddy, Puff, Diddy & Love' Combs is a disgusting person and anyone willing to defend his actions should seek therapy right along with him."

Slim Thug Takes The "L"

Before the Diddy-Cassie assault video's release, Slim Thug was one of those who defended Diddy after Cassie made her allegations. However, after the video emerged, he apologized on social media. The rapper shared a screenshot of a news headline about the assault video and captioned it, "Damn Diddy 🤦🏾‍♂️ I tried to ride with the Blk man who had no charges yet but I can’t stand behind this 🤐 I’ll take this L. But I still will ride with my ppl until I see some sort of proof I don’t believe in blogs or civil suits. Apologies to Cassie and whoever else was on the right side this time 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."

Diddy Apologizes After Assault Video's Release

Following the assault video's release on Friday, Diddy apologized for his wrongdoing. In a video he shared on Instagram, the 54-year-old said, "It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that. I was f*****d up. I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses." Diddy also said he had no excuse for how he acted on the video. He took full responsibility for his actions and added, "I'm disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now."

Diddy concluded by profusely apologizing. He expressed his commitment to being a better man daily and said, "I'm not asking for forgiveness; I am truly sorry." Following Diddy's apology, Cassie's lawyer, Meredith Firetog, responded via a statement. She added, "Combs' most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt. When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday." Meredith concluded, "That he was only compelled to 'apologize' once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words."

50 Cent Labels Diddy's Apology A Bad Move

Like Cassie's lawyer, Diddy's long-term troll, 50 Cent, didn't buy Diddy's apology. 50 Cent reposted Diddy's apology on his Instagram page and captioned the post, "👀This is not going to work, who is advising him right now? SMH bad move." Afterward, 50 shared a screenshot of Cassie's lawyer's statement and added, "I understand how she feels seeing him apologize not addressing her after this video gets out. It makes it feel like he wasn’t thinking of how she felt having to see it. SMH where is his crisis management PR team? That was a bad move 😳."

50 Cent isn't the only person reacting negatively to Diddy's apology. Many angered people took to social media to vent their anger and frustration toward the Bad Boy mogul. Most people said they didn't accept the apology, causing the phrase "No Diddy" to trend on X. He is walking a tightrope at the moment, and it would take more than just an apology for him to undo his alleged past transgressions that continue to catch up with him.

