Wack 100 Obliterates Diddy After Disturbing Footage Surfaces

The Diddy footage that surfaced on May 17 shocked the music world. The footage in question sees Diddy physically attack Cassie in a hotel hallway. Whatever uncertainty people had about Diddy's guilt in relation to the accusations that have been leveled, it has been squashed. Wack 100 is a music executive who has been in the industry almost almost as long as Diddy, and he didn't mince any words when it came to his public reaction. He was horrified by what he saw.

Wack 100, real name Cash Jones, took to Instagram Live to air out his thoughts. "Diddy," he says to the camera. "I just seen that video. You's a b*tch a*s n**ga. And I hope, if whatever happens to you happens to you, I hope Big Freddy and Deebo Eddie strap your a*s down. And I hope nobody come help your a*s." It's an absolutely withering thing to say about someone publicly, but given the footage of Diddy, it's easy to see why Wack 100 is so upset. "It's going down," he assured the mogul. "You did this."

Wack 100 Hopes Bad Things Happen To Diddy

This is not the first time Wack 100 has put Diddy on blast. He recently blew up the mogul's spot on the Jason Lee Show. Wack 100 claimed that Diddy was bisexual and had relationships with several men in the industry, including Meek Mill. He attacked Diddy and Meek relentlessly over the past few months, leaving comments on both of their social media accounts. When Diddy's house got raided in March, the music executive tweeted: "For Meek Mill’s sake I hope Diddy no Diddy got rid of those photos & tapes."

He also theorized that Cassie's lawsuit was an attempt at extortion, which has not aged well given the recent footage. Wack 100 thought the singer may have been trying to leverage her knowledge about Diddy's sexual habits for $30 million, but it appears Wack 100 has changed his tune on the matter. He now believes Cassie, and as one can tell from the IG Live, is hoping that Diddy eventually gets what's coming his way.

