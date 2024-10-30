Wack 100 Issues Warning To Diddy's Sons Following Ray J Fight

He wants to take it back to '95.

Wack 100 is not playing around. The music executive called Ray J during a live stream to get the details on the singer's recent altercation. Ray J got into a fight with Diddy's sons during a Halloween party, but it was reportedly broken up before it got serious. The singer told Wack 100 that he was rushed by around 8 people when he went to leave the party. This did not sit well with the West Coast fixture. Wack 100 went off on Justin Combs, King Combs and Quincy Brown. He effectively issued a warning against them, and suggested there could be retaliation.

"It's on," Wack 100 told Ray J while on stream. "That's what it's gon' be." One of the other people on the cat urged the executive to cool down, since the Combs family is dealing with a lot of personal turmoil. He did not budge. Wack 100 is not swayed by the Diddy case, or the effect it's having on the disgraced Bad Boy founder's sons. "If we run into you," he told the Combs family. "Act like it's 1995." TMZ reports that the altercation was spurred by the fact that Ray J has been critical of Diddy in interviews. Justin Combs, King Combs and Quincy Brown were evidently bothered by this, and decided to confront the singer.

Wack 100 Doesn't Have Sympathy For The Combs Family

Ray J is not the only music industry veteran who has been critical of Diddy, however. Wack 100 has been very clear where he stands on the mogul in 2024. He predicted that Diddy would end up serving at least 15 years in prison during an appearance on No Jumper. "II know he will tell [everything to the feds for less time in prison]… Whatever he knows," Wack 100 posited. "Top of the pyramid knows what is going on at the top of the pyramid."