Ray J's Manager Calls Diddy's Sons "Little Kids" After Halloween Party Brawl

A bizarre fight broke out on October 26. Ray J got into an altercation with Diddy's sons, Justin Combs and King Combs, during a Halloween party in L.A. The altercation was reportedly broken up by Chris Brown, of all people. Sources told TMZ that the Combs men were upset with Ray J for comments the latter made about their father. Fortunately, things didn't get out of hand. Ray J's manager was interview by TMZ on October 29, and he made it clear that Ray was never in any serious trouble.

David Weintraub has been Ray J's manager for years. He was also present with the singer when he was confronted by Justin and King Combs. Weintraub told TMZ that "nobody is gonna press Ray J." Least of all, it seems, the sons of Diddy. The manager made it clear that he did not consider the famous children to be anything more than that: famous children. "That was an unfortunate incident," he noted. "It was a great party. It got ruined by little kids. Trying to fight a big boy."

Ray J's Manager Claims Diddy's Sons Ruined The Party

Weintraub confirmed that he helped Chris Brown break up the altercation between his client and the Combs sons. He acknowledged that the Combs family is going through a lot at the moment. Weintraub asserted, however, that the whole situation was avoidable. "There's no reason to be fighting," he noted. "Ray is just not a guy you're gonna go and press like that." Ray J has talked about the Diddy situation on multiple occasions. The most notable instance, however, was during his recent appearance on News Nation.