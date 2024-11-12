Ray J Claims Someone Just Tried To Shoot Him

Ray J says he recently survived an attempt on his life.

Ray J claimed on his Instagram Story on Tuesday that he recently survived a shooting and won't be apologizing to anyone. "N****s just tried to shoot me and tried to kill me and you want me to apologize n***a? F*ck you," he exclaimed. While he didn't reveal who attempted to take his life, that hasn't stopped fans from sharing theories on social media.

"Christian combs gotta chill," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, referencing a recent argument the two had in Los Angeles. Another asked: "Which jobless n***a wanna kill ray j bumb ass." Others brought up his recent support for Donald Trump. One wrote: "Not Ray J almost being shot at. I’m sending my concepts of thoughts and prayers. He better call Caillou Amber Better yet call the felon-elect. He’s an expert at dodging bullets."

Read More: 50 Cent Thinks Ray J Needs To Chill Out After His Latest Diddy Rant

Ray J Poses With Diddy In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD - NOVEMBER 21: Singer Ray J and Diddy during the VEVO and Compound Entertainment Present "Ne Yo And Friends" - Inside at Avalon on November 21, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for VEVO)

As for the incident between Ray and Diddy's sons Christian, Quincy, and Justin, the group nearly came to blows after Tara Electra's Unruly Agency Halloween party. The Combs children were allegedly upset with Ray speaking out on their father's recent arrest for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. Ray's manager, David Weintraub, confirmed the details of the argument to TMZ, revealing that Chris Brown stepped in to break it up. “Nobody is gonna press Ray J. That’s not going to happen,” Weintraub told the outlet. “It was a great party that got ruined by little kids trying to fight a big boy… [Ray’s] going to say whatever he’s going to say. You’re going to live with it, you’re going to like it, it don’t matter. But nobody’s going to press Ray J, period.”

Ray J Claims Someone Attempted To Kill Him