Ray J Breaks Silence On Fight With Diddy's Sons That Left Hazel E Worried For A Shootout

Ray J says he tried to "talk some sense" into Christian, Quincy and Justin.

Ray J has shared his side of the story after allegedly nearly coming to blows with Diddy's sons outside of Tara Electra's Unruly Agency Halloween bash in Los Angeles, over the weekend. He discussed the incident with Wack 100 afterward, confirming that Chris Brown stepped in to help defuse the situation. The comments come after TMZ caught up with Hazel E, who admitted that she oversaw the argument and was initially worried it could end in gunfire.

“Bro, you know I’m not gonna call y’all because this could go somewhere else,” he said, before claiming about eight people approached him. He added that he “tried to talk some sense” into Diddy’s sons, but “luckily the homie Chris [Brown] was there.” From there, Wack 100 only escalated the feud, remarking that "it’s on," and warning the Combs kids, “If we run into you, act like it’s 1995.”

Ray J Poses With Diddy In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD - NOVEMBER 21: Singer Ray and Diddy at the VEVO and Compound Entertainment Present "Ne Yo And Friends" - Inside at Avalon on November 21, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for VEVO)

Ray’s longtime manager, David Weintraub, also has discussed the incident, confirming to TMZ that he and Chris Brown broke up the fight. “Nobody is gonna press Ray J. That’s not going to happen,” Weintraub told the outlet. “It was a great party that got ruined by little kids trying to fight a big boy... [Ray’s] going to say whatever he’s going to say. You’re going to live with it, you’re going to like it, it don’t matter. But nobody’s going to press Ray J, period.”

Ray J Discusses Run-In With Diddy's Kids

Check out the discussion with Wack 100 about the incident below. Diddy is currently residing behind bars in Brooklyn while awaiting trial for his charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's already pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations.