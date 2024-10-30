Charlamagne Tha God Cautions Diddy’s Sons After “Silly” Ray J Confrontation

Reportedly, Diddy's sons recently tried to fight Ray J.

Earlier this week, one Los Angeles Halloween party took a turn for the worse, as Diddy's sons showed up and tried to fight Ray J. Sources told TMZ that Quincy Brown, Christian Combs, and Justin Combs weren't pleased with a few comments Ray J made about their father, and wanted to throw hands as a result. Luckily, nobody got hurt. David Weintraub, Ray J's longtime manager, claims that all the confrontation did was ruin the party.

"That was an unfortunate incident," Weintraub explained as news of the run-in made its rounds. "It was a great party. It got ruined by little kids. Trying to fight a big boy." As expected, countless social media users and peers are weighing in on the debacle. The latest was Charlamagne Tha God, who had a lot to say.

Charlamagne Tha God Tells Diddy's Sons To Be Careful

On The Breakfast Club recently, Charlamagne explained that if Diddy's sons aren't careful, they could find themselves in serious trouble. “Diddy’s kids need to sit their a***s down somewhere, okay? Don’t get spanked trying to prove a point that you don’t have to prove. You gon’ end up in jail with your pops or someplace worse," he said. At that point, DJ Envy pushed back, arguing that the Combs brothers and Quincy likely see Ray J as a close family friend. According to him, this could have played a role in the confrontation.

“Aye, man, whatever y’all are on – get off it,” Charlamagne responded. “I know you upset — you frustrated because of what Diddy goin’ through. But stop projecting before you get hurt. GloRilla said she just drove by the cemetery, and it's plenty room… so I know they got room for silly dudes trying to prove a point!” What do you think of Charlamagne Tha God's take on Ray J's altercation with Diddy's sons? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

