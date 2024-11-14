Ray J Accuses Diddy’s Celebrity Friends Of Begging For His Silence

Ray J alleges that he's been contacted by various high-profile people.

It's no secret that Diddy is in for a long and difficult legal battle. Earlier this year, the Bad Boy founder was arrested and hit with sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting trial, which is expected to begin in May 2025. He's also facing several lawsuits from women and men accusing him of sexual assault, abuse, and more.

Amid all of this, there's been a great deal of speculation about what other celebrities could have been involved in his allegedly nefarious activities. In TMZ's new documentary streaming on Tubi, The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs, Ray J even alleges that he's been contacted by some of these high-profile individuals asking him to keep quiet about what he knows. “They wanna tell me about certain things that happened with them and Diddy," he alleges. “I don’t even know why I just said it. But I said it so, so what.”

Ray J Discusses Diddy In New Documentary

This is far from the only shocking claim Ray J makes in the documentary, however. He also alleges that he's heard of Diddy's celebrity friends paying alleged victims for their silence. “I’m hearing about artists paying victims to keep their name out of it," he explains. He also added that these celebs allegedly "had some affiliation with Diddy that they don’t want to come out, and they think [Ray J] might be the vessel for it coming out.” Ray J's remarks arrive just weeks after he was confronted by Diddy's sons at a Los Angeles Halloween party.

Quincy Brown, Christian Combs, and Justin Combs were reportedly unhappy with some comments Ray J made about their father and tried to fight him as a result. Following the incident, Ray J's longtime manager David Weintraub shared his take on it, arguing that all they did was ruin the party. "That was an unfortunate incident," he told TMZ at the time. "It was a great party. It got ruined by little kids. Trying to fight a big boy.