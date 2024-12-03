Ray J Reveals Someone Smashed In His Car Window & Hints At Knowing Their Identity

BYCole Blake185 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET Experience Fan Fest - Day 2
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 29: Ray J attends the "College Hill Step Show" at the 2024 BET Experience Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Ray J appears to be concerned for his safety.

Ray J says that someone smashed in his car window and he knows why. He showed off the damages in a video on his Instagram Story, this week. “That’s what it’s come to,” he says to the camera after showing that he had kids' car seats inside the vehicle. “For what I’m tryna do? And you know I know. Like, I know. Okay…alright.”

The latest incident comes after Ray J claimed someone attempted to shoot and kill him in a video on social media, last month. "N****s just tried to shoot me and tried to kill me and you want me to apologize n***a? F*ck you," he exclaimed at the time. He never revealed who attempted to take his life.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar "GNX" Review

Ray J Attends The 2024 BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Ray J attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

The latest drama comes after Ray got into an alleged altercation with Diddy's sons, Christian, Quincy, and Justin after a Halloween party in Los Angeles. Ray’s longtime manager, David Weintraub, confirmed the incident to TMZ, revealing that he and Chris Brown broke up the fight. “Nobody is gonna press Ray J. That’s not going to happen,” Weintraub told the outlet. “It was a great party that got ruined by little kids trying to fight a big boy... [Ray’s] going to say whatever he’s going to say. You’re going to live with it, you’re going to like it, it don’t matter. But nobody’s going to press Ray J, period.”

Ray J Shows Off Shattered Car Window

Ray has made numerous headlines in recent months for discussing the allegations against Diddy publically. Diddy has pleaded not guilty to charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering and denied all of the allegations against him. He remains behind bars in Brooklyn while awaiting trial in the case. Check out Ray J’s latest post on social media below.

Read More: Best Comments On HotNewHipHop From The Drake & Kendrick Lamar Saga

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...