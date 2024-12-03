Ray J Reveals Someone Smashed In His Car Window & Hints At Knowing Their Identity

Ray J appears to be concerned for his safety.

Ray J says that someone smashed in his car window and he knows why. He showed off the damages in a video on his Instagram Story, this week. “That’s what it’s come to,” he says to the camera after showing that he had kids' car seats inside the vehicle. “For what I’m tryna do? And you know I know. Like, I know. Okay…alright.”

The latest incident comes after Ray J claimed someone attempted to shoot and kill him in a video on social media, last month. "N****s just tried to shoot me and tried to kill me and you want me to apologize n***a? F*ck you," he exclaimed at the time. He never revealed who attempted to take his life.

Ray J Attends The 2024 BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Ray J attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

The latest drama comes after Ray got into an alleged altercation with Diddy's sons, Christian, Quincy, and Justin after a Halloween party in Los Angeles. Ray’s longtime manager, David Weintraub, confirmed the incident to TMZ, revealing that he and Chris Brown broke up the fight. “Nobody is gonna press Ray J. That’s not going to happen,” Weintraub told the outlet. “It was a great party that got ruined by little kids trying to fight a big boy... [Ray’s] going to say whatever he’s going to say. You’re going to live with it, you’re going to like it, it don’t matter. But nobody’s going to press Ray J, period.”

Ray J Shows Off Shattered Car Window