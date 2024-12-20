Ray J Goes Off On Woman For Playing Him Kim Kardashian Sex Tape

Ray J was fed up.

Recently, Ray J and Lil Woody participated in a YouTube dating game hosted by Lah Mike, which saw 20 women compete for them. Unfortunately, however, the shoot took a turn for the worse when one of the women brought up a sensitive part of Ray J's past. At one point in the video, a woman asks Ray J how it feels to have starred in a sex tape alongside Kim Kardashian. He seemed to take offense to this, immediately questioning why the woman kept looking at her phone.

After snatching it away, he announced that she had been playing the sex tape, making it clear that he was not at all okay with this. Eventually, he stormed off and didn't return. Lah Mike addressed the debacle briefly in the video. He claimed that he felt like he was being respectful, and was simply trying to get some good content. Lil Woody then came through with his own theory, speculating that Ray J was just upset that most of the women were interested in him.

Ray J Leaves Lah Mike Shoot Early

This is far from the first time fans have seen Ray J go off in recent weeks, however. Earlier this month, he took to social media to threaten to expose his enemies. “These n****s wanna play with me?” he said at the time. “Yo, you f*cked with the wrong person. I’m going live in 30 minutes and I’m naming all the names that f*cked me over out here.” He never ended up going through with this, but it left his supporters concerned nonetheless.

This threat came just a few days after Ray J claimed that someone had smashed his car windows, and weeks after he alleged that someone tried to shoot him. "N****s just tried to shoot me and tried to kill me and you want me to apologize n***a? F*ck you," he told his followers in November. For now, it remains unclear who was behind the alleged shooting and what prompted it.

