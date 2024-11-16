Ray J Apologizes For Excessive Diddy Comments Live On News Nation

Ray J is taking full accountability.

Ray J recently made some wild comments about Diddy on the News Nation platform, which raised eyebrows for a few different reasons. On one hand, a lot of people are indiscriminately believing everything related to Sean Combs amid his scandal for alleged sex trafficking and more crimes, which surround his federal case and civil suits. On the other, a lot of people take issue with how flippantly and brashly Ray spoke on these allegations and his own accusations, wishing that he would keep things more professional. As such, he recently took to Twitter to apologize to folks who thought that he went too far and address how these wild claims don't diminish the seriousness of his allegations.

"'[Butt cheeks]' on News Nation was a lot!" Ray J began his message on the social media platform. "I was trying to say people are making up a bunch of stories and now I don't wanna turn my other cheek but I can see where this was over the top! I'm taking full accountability for it. More on the way – this will help me moving forward #Accountability."

Read More: Ray J Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts And Wearing A Bulletproof Vest

Sadly, all this drama and antic-heavy media attention also drove Ray J to a self-proclaimed "meltdown," as he also relayed on his Twitter account. Basically, he wants to speak on the mistakes he's made and become fully accountable in order to foster a more healing environment and "lead him to long-term peace." The actor and singer has a lot of demons to battle, and they are situations that all this ruckus over Diddy certainly doesn't help with. At the end of the day, we just hope that he finds the peace that he's looking for, understands the weight of his platform, and treats these accusations seriously.

Meanwhile, Ray J's latest accusation regarding Diddy is that various celebrities have reached out to them to buy their silence. Given how complicated and speculative a lot of discussions around these cases are today, take everything with a grain of salt. While we don't know exactly what he means by "More on the way," it could either be more "accountability" or more disparaging remarks against the Bad Boy mogul.