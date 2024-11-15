Ray J Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts And Wearing A Bulletproof Vest

BYCaroline Fisher616 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - February 13, 2020
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 13: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) William Raymond Norwood Jr., AKA Ray J at SiriusXM Studios on February 13, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)
Ray J got vulnerable during a recent podcast appearance.

During his recent appearance on The Jamal Bryant Podcast, Ray J got vulnerable and opened up about battling suicidal thoughts. According to him, he's attempted in the past while on a roof in Mexico. "I've thought about suicide a lot but that was when I attempted it," he explained. "And I really didn't want to do it but I really did want to do it... Because it's like when you have a bad dream and then you think it's real, it feels real. Then you wake up... I be feeling like that life really happened, and so whatever dimension I popped into is where I'm at now."

Ray J continued, describing himself as a "liar" for being unable to expose the truths he claims to know. "I've lied about my whole life, I'm a liar. Unless I say 'These people did this to me, the very bad people, and they've been controlling me this whole time.' Just like the National Syndicate [...] They'll come kill me, bro," he alleged.

Read More: Ray J Accuses Diddy’s Celebrity Friends Of Begging For His Silence

Ray J Discusses Mental Health On The Jamal Bryant Podcast

Singer/television personality Ray J speaks onstage during RollingOut 2018 Ride Conference at Loudermilk Conference Center on September 28, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

"We're dealing with billionaires trying to keep their image clean so they'll do anything to shut down the truth," he continued. "That's why I've been wearing the [bulletproof] vest lately." Ray J's latest claims arrive shortly after he accused Diddy's celebrity friends of paying alleged victims for their silence. In TMZ's documentary streaming on Tubi, The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs, he also alleged that he's been contacted by some of them asking him to keep quiet.

"They wanna tell me about certain things that happened with them and Diddy," he alleged. “I don’t even know why I just said it. But I said it so, so what [...] I’m hearing about artists paying victims to keep their name out of it."

Read More: Ray J Alleges Diddy's Celebrity Friends Are Paying Victims To Keep Quiet

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...