Ray J Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts And Wearing A Bulletproof Vest

Ray J got vulnerable during a recent podcast appearance.

During his recent appearance on The Jamal Bryant Podcast, Ray J got vulnerable and opened up about battling suicidal thoughts. According to him, he's attempted in the past while on a roof in Mexico. "I've thought about suicide a lot but that was when I attempted it," he explained. "And I really didn't want to do it but I really did want to do it... Because it's like when you have a bad dream and then you think it's real, it feels real. Then you wake up... I be feeling like that life really happened, and so whatever dimension I popped into is where I'm at now."

Ray J continued, describing himself as a "liar" for being unable to expose the truths he claims to know. "I've lied about my whole life, I'm a liar. Unless I say 'These people did this to me, the very bad people, and they've been controlling me this whole time.' Just like the National Syndicate [...] They'll come kill me, bro," he alleged.

Ray J Discusses Mental Health On The Jamal Bryant Podcast

Singer/television personality Ray J speaks onstage during RollingOut 2018 Ride Conference at Loudermilk Conference Center on September 28, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

"We're dealing with billionaires trying to keep their image clean so they'll do anything to shut down the truth," he continued. "That's why I've been wearing the [bulletproof] vest lately." Ray J's latest claims arrive shortly after he accused Diddy's celebrity friends of paying alleged victims for their silence. In TMZ's documentary streaming on Tubi, The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs, he also alleged that he's been contacted by some of them asking him to keep quiet.