Ray J Insists Diddy Case Is An Alleged “Conspiracy” 

It looks like Ray J has had a change of heart.

Recently, Ray J and Lil Woody joined YouTuber Lah Mike for a new episode of his series, 20 Versus. As expected, this resulted in several wild moments. At one point in the episode, Ray J even made some shocking claims about Diddy's legal battle. This took viewers by surprise, considering what he's said about the Bad Boy founder in recent months. "Listen, I've been to a lot of Diddy parties, and ain't none of them had no dirty sh*t happening at them," he alleged. "All this happening with Diddy is a conspiracy y'all."

"It's all about he say, she say. So I say this, as we narrow it down to what's what and what's not, I've said sh*t, people have said sh*t, but when you really think about it, there's no facts to none of this sh*t," he added. "So what we thinking about now is they tearing down the community, bro. Creating false narratives for sh*t that never happened dog."

Ray J Discusses Diddy Case In New Episode Of 20 Versus

Just last month, Ray J appeared in TMZ's documentary streaming on Tubi, The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs. He accused the mogul's peers of begging for his silence. “They wanna tell me about certain things that happened with them and Diddy," he alleged at the time. “I don’t even know why I just said it. But I said it so, so what.”