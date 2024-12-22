Amber Rose Pops Out With Her "BFF" Ray J For A Play Date With Their Kids

BYGabriel Bras Nevares300 Views
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Amber Rose, center, and Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C. during the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum. The third day of the RNC focused on foreign policy and threats. © Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Some wholesome content to break up the Diddy claims and MAGA grifting.

Amber Rose and Ray J have undergone their fair share of controversies in 2024, so to see them pop out for something more fun, wholesome, and friendly is a welcome change of pace. Moreover, they both recently took to Instagram to share footage from their ball pit visit with their respective children, with Rose even calling Ray her "BFF." The two have a long-standing and well-documented friendship that allegedly almost turned romantic at one point. Actually, that rumor stems from their bond on the reality television program College Hill, and not from any actual relationship entanglement of some sort.

Considering how much backlash both of them received this year for different reasons, Amber Rose and Ray J likely enjoy any chance they get to let that all go to the fullest. But there is one common debate that they both face scrutiny for these days, and that's their controversial support of United States President-elect Donald Trump. While Rose received the brunt of this ire due to her constant social media posts about it – and a Republican National Convention appearance – Ray is not exempt from this frustration.

Amber Rose & Ray J Out At A Ball Pit

Beyond Amber Rose joining him in MAGA grifting, though, Ray J also caught a lot of flack this year for his often wild comments about the Diddy situation. Most recently, the singer called the Sean Combs scandal a "conspiracy," which contradicts some of his previous statements on the matter. "Listen, I've been to a lot of Diddy parties, and ain't none of them had no dirty s**t happening at them," he claimed during an appearance on Lah Mike's YouTube series, 20 Versus. "All this happening with Diddy is a conspiracy, y'all."

Meanwhile, other notable remarks from Amber Rose and Ray J these days are more about their staunch takes on other hot topics, such as the former's assessment of the wave of Drake hate in 2024. If any take they give is a controversial one that they don't want to assume accountability for, then we can't blame them for relaxing at a ball pit. They've got each other through it all, and we'll see what they face in 2025.

