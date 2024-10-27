Amber Rose Admits She Was "Trolling" Beyonce By Alleging She Stole Her Kamala Harris Endorsement Speech

Amber Rose says she "loves" Beyonce.

Amber Rose has admitted that she was only joking when she called out Beyonce on social media for her speech at a recent Kamala Harris rally. She had commented on a post from The Shade Room that the iconic singer copied her own speech from the Republican National Convention, earlier this year. Now, speaking with TMZ during a Halloween party in Hollywood, Rose says she was just kidding.

"I was literally trolling," she revealed tot he outlet. "I troll with my friends all the time. I did not think that was going to be international news. I love Beyonce. I know Beyonce. We've hung out a few times.... but I was low-key trolling." From there, she remarked that it's "crazy" one comment can be "international news." She added: "I was literally joking."

Amber Rose Poses With Beyonce & Kanye West At The 2009 BET Awards

(L-R) Beyonce, Amber Rose, and Kanye West at The Shrine Auditorium on June 28, 2009, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

During Beyonce's speech, she brought up the idea of motherhood, something Rose also touched on. "We are at the precipice of an incredible shift, the brink of history," Beyonce said. "I'm not here as a celebrity, I'm not here as a politician. I'm here as a mother. A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in." As for Rose's RNC speech, she said at one point: "Most importantly, I'm a mother. My whole world revolves around providing for my children, keeping them safe, and giving them an opportunity for a better life. That's something that unites all American parents. Whether we're Republicans, Democrats, conservatives, or liberals, we all want a better country for our children."

Amber Rose Trolls Beyonce