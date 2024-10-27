Amber Rose Admits She Was "Trolling" Beyonce By Alleging She Stole Her Kamala Harris Endorsement Speech

Amber Rose has admitted that she was only joking when she called out Beyonce on social media for her speech at a recent Kamala Harris rally. She had commented on a post from The Shade Room that the iconic singer copied her own speech from the Republican National Convention, earlier this year. Now, speaking with TMZ during a Halloween party in Hollywood, Rose says she was just kidding.
"I was literally trolling," she revealed tot he outlet. "I troll with my friends all the time. I did not think that was going to be international news. I love Beyonce. I know Beyonce. We've hung out a few times.... but I was low-key trolling." From there, she remarked that it's "crazy" one comment can be "international news." She added: "I was literally joking."
Amber Rose Poses With Beyonce & Kanye West At The 2009 BET Awards
During Beyonce's speech, she brought up the idea of motherhood, something Rose also touched on. "We are at the precipice of an incredible shift, the brink of history," Beyonce said. "I'm not here as a celebrity, I'm not here as a politician. I'm here as a mother. A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in." As for Rose's RNC speech, she said at one point: "Most importantly, I'm a mother. My whole world revolves around providing for my children, keeping them safe, and giving them an opportunity for a better life. That's something that unites all American parents. Whether we're Republicans, Democrats, conservatives, or liberals, we all want a better country for our children."
Amber Rose Trolls Beyonce
Beyonce endorsed Harris during her rally in Houston, on Friday, while Rose has been vocal about her support for Trump throughout the campaign cycle. We're not permitted to post the video of Rose's comments directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see it, you can do so by clicking the "Via" link below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Amber Rose and Beyonce as well as the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.
