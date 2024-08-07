Amber Rose Shoots Down "Ridiculous" Claim She's Only Backing Donald Trump For A Pardon

Amber Rose has denied the rumors that her surprising interest in right-wing politics stems from a desire to receive a pardon from former President Donald Trump. She addressed the idea while denying any wrongdoing regarding her past promotions of cryptocurrency in a new video on social media.
“I’ve been seeing comments that the only reason I endorse Trump is because I’m in trouble for a crypto scheme and I want Trump to pardon me,” Rose began. “That’s absolutely ridiculous.” “I’ve never been in trouble my entire life. I've never broken the law. I am a law-abiding citizen, and I am a sweetheart.” She added: “I’m not out to scam people. I’ve never scammed anyone in my life. Just stop guys it’s corny. Just come to the terms that Trump is gonna win and he’s the best for our country. I don’t need to get pardoned for sh*t.”
Amber Rose Attends The Republican National Convention
Rose previously addressed rumors about her running cryptocurrency scams on X (formerly Twitter), after the site hit her with a community note on one of her posts. In response, she claimed: “When I made those promotional posts, I wasn’t as knowledgeable about crypto as I am now. At the time, I didn’t fully understand the nature of paid promotions in this space. Moving forward, I want to assure you that I’m committed to this project for the long run and will be heavily involved. My goal is to provide transparent and informed communication to our community.” Check out her latest comments below.
Amber Rose Speaks On Her Support For Donald Trump
Rose has been highly supportive of Donald Trump throughout his campaign cycle for the 2024 Presidential Election. She even spoke at the Republican National Convention, last month. Be on the lookout for further updates on Amber Rose on HotNewHipHop.
Read More: Amber Rose Throws Shade At Megan Thee Stallion For "Pandering To Black People" With Her Kamala Harris Support
[Via]