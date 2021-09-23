crypto
- Pop CultureLogan Paul CryptoZoo Controversy: What Actually Happened?Delve into the Logan Paul CryptoZoo controversy, from its inception to the latest updates, and discover the road ahead.By Jake Skudder
- MusicThe Game Could Have To Forfeit Crypto WalletThe Game is facing another hurdle in his ongoing legal proceedings.By Lavender Alexandria
- TechRick Ross Reacts To Crypto Market CrashRick Ross shows his hesitancy when it comes to cryptocurrency again, while the market plummets.By Quam Odunsi
- TechMeek Mill Says Fans Need An "ETH Address" To Hear His Next MixtapeMeek Mill wants his fans to get an "ETH address" before they hear his new mixtape.By Cole Blake
- TechGunna Buys Bored Ape NFT For $300K, Gets It Tattooed On His LegGunna got a new tattoo of the NFT he bought this week.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentDeante' Hitchcock Reveals Four New Projects & Discusses Retirement PlansDeante' Hitchcock talks his debut album "BETTER," his penchant for freestyling, Dogecoin, and his bright future in the latest episode of HNHH's "On The Come Up."By Joshua Robinson
- TechAkon Announces Launch Of AKOIN Cryptocurrency Mastercard"Number one hustla' gettin' money."By Taylor McCloud
- TechDeath Row Records Teams Up With Crypto.com For New "Doggystyle" NFT Collection & Vinyl Re-IssueDeath Row Records announced 7 new "Doggystyle" NFTs to celebrate the album's 28th anniversary. By Taylor McCloud
- TechPost Malone Drops $735K On Two Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTsThe "Rockstar" singer dropped nearly a quarter of a million dollars on cartoon apes. By Taylor McCloud
- TechMoney Man Becomes First Artist To Be Paid In Bitcoin, Receives $1 Million Advance From EMPIREThe Atlanta rapper received his seven-figure advance in Bitcoin.By Taylor McCloud
- TV"Squid Game" Crytpocurrency Creators Make Off With $3.38M From Investors In "Rug Pull" ScamThe SQUID cryptocurrency peaked at $2,861 before plummeting to $0. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureLogic Says He Invested $2 Million Into The Cryptocurrency EthereumLogic says he is investing $2 million into the cryptocurrency Ethereum.By Cole Blake
- Sports76ers & Crypto.com Announce Massive Jersey PartnershipCrypto.com continues to dominate the crypto market when it comes to sports partnerships.By Alexander Cole