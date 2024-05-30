Iggy Azalea Promotes Her New Crypto Venture With Sexyy Red-Soundtracked Twerking Video

She's been posting a lot about her new crypto project recently.

Iggy Azalea broke through as a rap superstar about a decade ago with a string of hits elevating her to stardom. "Fancy," "Black Widow," and Ariana Grande's Iggy-featuring song "Problem" were all huge hits in quick succession. Similarly, Sexyy Red had a breakthrough year in 2023. "Pound Town 2," "Skee Yee," and "Rich Baby Daddy" all became huge hits in the span of just a few months. The pair are also both pretty controversial among rap fans for their respective styles and big personalities. But now Iggy is borrowing some new material from Red to promote her newest venture into the world of cryptocurrency.

"lets get to work! $MOTHER" a recent tweet Azalea made reads. It was posted alongside a quick video of her showing off her twerking skills assisted by some of Sexyy Red's music. $MOTHER is Iggy's new crypto project. It's a so called "memecoin" that seems to be getting some surprising second looks from those in the crypto community. It can't hurt doing a little promotion for the coin with something fans are guaranteed to pay attention to. Check out the tweet itself and some of the fan reactions to it below.

Iggy Azalea Twerks For Her New Crypto Coin

Her tweet currently sits with over 67k likes. It's one of a number of posts she's made about the cryptocurrency today in addition to retweeting tons of fans mentioning it. Around the start of 2024 Iggy claimed that she was retiring from music entirely. While that's something that musicians claim often, fans actually believed Iggy and she's stuck to it. Her most recent release is still the single "Money Come" which dropped in August of last year. Since then she seems to have spent most of her time with her crypto venture while also trolling her ex Playboi Carti on social media regularly.