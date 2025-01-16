Iggy Azalea Twerks On Stream Amidst Playboi Carti Drama

Iggy Azalea has been making waves online. The rapper recently fielded questions about the father of her child, Playboi Carti, during a stream with OnlyFans model Amouranth. She claimed that has no clue when Carti plans to drop I AM MUSIC, and revealed that she has not heard from the rapper in six months. This shocked many, and led to widespread criticism of Carti's parenting. Iggy Azalea is not letting the lack of Carti's co-parenting stop her from having fun, though.

The "Fancy" rapper decided to twerk alongside Amouranth during the same live stream. Iggy Azalea and the OnlyFans model can be seen listening to Ice Spice and trying to figure out which song is best to show off their twerking skills. The longer they twerked, the more money they seemingly accrued. At one point during the stream, Iggy Azalea can be heard saying: "It kind of worked. I got $360." Iggy Azalea might've made her name as a rapper, but she has spent the last few years of her career pursuing other ventures.

Iggy Azalea Earned Money For Twerking With Amouranth

This includes crypto. Iggy Azalea went on the Rapid Response podcast in November 2024 and claimed that she was "all in" on different investments. She told the hosts that she finds it more stimulating than recording music. "I think it was a bit creatively limiting," she said about her rapping career. "I’d already started angel investing and taking some smaller creative roles in developing companies. I just felt so much more fulfillment and excitement in that." The former rapper also revealed that she chose not to renew her record contract, and sold her masters.