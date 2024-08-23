Iggy Azalea Seemingly Mocks Playboi Carti's Baby Voice In New Ad

She wasn't subtle about it.

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti do not get along. The former couple had an acrimonious split despite sharing a child. Azalea, in particular, has been open about criticizing Carti for his lack of involvement in their son's life. It's this behind-the-scenes context that makes Azalea's latest ad so intriguing. She gets a phone call in her latest ad for Unreal Mobile, and the person on the other line seems like a thinly veiled dig at Playboi Carti. The two have a lengthy conversation, in which Iggy Azalea manages to talk her odd client into switching over to her partnership brand.

There are quite a few parallels between the "client" and Playboi Carti. For one, the client is dressed very much in the rapper's gothic style. The client also brags about drinking blood for thousands of years, a nod to vampirism which is once again Carti's wheelhouse. The rapper literally has a song called "VAMP ANTHEM" on his 2020 album Whole Lotta Red. Iggy Azalea and the Unreal Mobile team didn't stop at the look, though. At one point during the video, the client breaks out into an incoherent baby voice. A voice that's pretty directly poking fun at Playboi Carti's "baby voice" flow.

Iggy Azalea's Ad Appears To Clown Carti's Style

You don't need to squint to see what Iggy Azalea is doing here. She's using her platform and her deal with Unreal Mobile to poke fun at the father of her child. It's not a particularly funny ad, but it definitely gets in some digs on Playboi Carti's eccentric persona. Those who question whether Azalea would go as far as to diss Carti in an ad needn't look further back than July. The "Fancy" rapper went on the Dinner's on Me podcast and made it very clear that she doesn't consider Carti a dad to their son. "I'm very much a single mother," she told the hosts. "I'm very much the only parent. No disrespect, but yes, I am not co-parenting really, and that's just the reality of it. It's one, it's 24/7."