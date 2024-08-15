Playboi Carti Trolls Adin Ross By Including Their Phone Call In A New Leaked Track

It's pretty clear that Playboi Carti is either dissing Adin Ross or simply being cheeky about finessing him for their livestream.

Playboi Carti still hasn't dropped a new album, and apart from his "officially shared" material over the past few months, plenty of unofficial leaks also surfaced. A recent unreleased track appeared online and raised many fans' eyebrows for how it seemingly disses Adin Ross by using an alleged phone call recording of the streamer in the intro. As for the quality of the song itself, it's basically a more low-key version of what you'd expect from this Carti era, but there's not enough context to really tell whether this is a troll or a genuine diss. Either way, he's definitely leaning into the bit, and we can't imagine that Adin is too happy about this considering the money that the rapper finessed from him after their failed livestream.

Furthermore, this isn't the first time that an alleged Playboi Carti leak has seemingly dissed Adin Ross and the higher-ups at the Kick streaming platform in the past. "I scammed a billionaire, woah," he raps on an unreleased leaked version of "Type S**t" with Future, Metro Boomin, and Travis Scott. It's a bit of a weird flex, but a notable line regardless.

Playboi Carti Includes Adin Ross Call In New Leak

Meanwhile, Adin Ross is not happy with Playboi Carti at all (for understandable reasons), and is even campaigning against his new music. He said that the Whole Lotta Red creative's last "single" on social media, "KETAMINE," is "trash" and "damage control" for all the new security footage that Adin released of their livestream moment. Of course, fans on either side have their reasons to clown their fav's enemy, and most of them probably are just enjoying the antics and find the whole thing funny. But we doubt that things will ever get super serious between a content creator and an antisocial artist.

"Don’t think Carti 2 is happening anymore,” Adin Ross expressed concerning his failed efforts to link up with Playboi Carti again. “I have a theory that Carti was just texting me to kind of just keep me in the position where I’m not gonna be on his bad side, where I’m on the internet talking crazy, if that makes sense. To get the heat off his name type s**t. I think I got played, but hey bro, it is what it is. Because I was texting his phone and he stopped answering out of nowhere. I have the warehouse footage. I’m about to just release it. Once I get the confirmation that we’re not doing part two. Is that blackmail? I mean dude, I kind of got scammed, so I’m blackmailing a f***ing scam so you can’t blame me."