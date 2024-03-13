Adin Ross Continues Playboi Carti Feud, Calls "Ketamine" "Trash"

Adin Ross has continued his feud with Playboi Carti. calling the rapper's new single, "Ketamine", "trash". Furthermore, the controversial streamer said the song was "damage control" after Ross leaked security footage of their recent stream together. Carti is yet to respond to Ross' callout, and it is unlikely that he will do so. Ross is someone that the hip-hop community appears to marginally tolerate on a good day. Rappers are more likely drawn to his audience, and large financial backing, more than anything else.

Ross has been heated ever since Carti made a brief 15-minute cameo on his stream. Furthermore, Ross claims he was "scammed" as Stake, the owner of the Kick streaming platform Ross is signed to, reportedly paid $2M to land the Carti cameo. However, many fans have sided with Carti, saying that the song is good and Ross has become "boring". Furthermore, some fans went as far as to accuse Ross of clouting chasing as he continues to beef with multiple rappers.

DJ Vlad And Charleston White Feud After Adin Ross Cancels Boosie BadAzz Stream

As mentioned, Ross is beefing with at least three rappers right now. DJ Vlad and Charleston White have continued to take shots at one another after Adin Ross canceled a stream featuring Boosie Badazz. "It's funny how Charleston always tries to gaslight and call Boosie a killer - even though Boosie went to trial and was found not guilty. Meanwhile, Charleston was convicted of killing a defenseless man while trying to steal his jacket," Vlad wrote in a seemingly-deleted tweet.

However, White hit back. He brought up the fact that he "plays a character online" while Boosie is a "real killer". To further this, White invoked "Marlo Mike", one of Boosie's alleged hitmen in Memphis. Mike was sentenced to life without parole at the same trial that Boosie was found not guilty at. White ended his response by saying that if Vlad and Boosie wanted a fight, he (and Ross) would end them.

