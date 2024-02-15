Charleston White Claims He Would Have Shot The Man Who Tried To Fight Yella Beezy

In one of the most bizarre news stories of the year so far, a man tried to start an impromptu boxing match with Yella Beezy on the street. Earlier this week, a TikTok provocateur shared a video where he seemingly tries to come up to the rapper on the street and challenge him to a fight. He followed it up afterward with another video explaining more about the circumstances. In that clip he pointed out that Beezy wouldn't put his gun away during the confrontation and tried to chastise him for refusing a fight.

In the responses to the video, fans largely called out the TikToker who ran up on Yella Beezy. They criticized him for his aggression and behavior in the situation and claimed that Beezy was in the right. One person who agreed with that take is Charleston White who shared a long video responding to the situation. He agreed with much of the backlash and called out the man responsible for the video directly. In the climax of the video he even claimed that he would have shot the man if the situation had happened to him. Check out White's full response to the situation below.

Charleston White Responds To Yella Beezy Video

In the comments, fans agree with White's take."Atleast he on our side for the first time 🔥😂 thx unc" one of the top comments on the post reads. Others joke that even when covering serious subject matter White comes off as a hilarious figure. "Charleston White is really a boondocks character" and "Can’t tell me bro ain’t funny without trying" two other comments read.

The video has gone viral this week for seemingly all the wrong reasons. Recaps of the situation have racked up tens of thousands of likes across just a few days as fans react to the situation. What do you think of Charleston White's response to the Yella Beezy video? Do you agree with him that the fan who filmed the video was in the wrong? Let us know in the comment section below.

