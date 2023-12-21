Charleston White Attacked While Getting A Haircut: Watch

Charleston White is someone who creates a lot of problems for himself. Overall, a lot of this is due to his behavior on social media. He is constantly making inflammatory comments about people, and it leads to real-world consequences. However, White does not see to care. At the end of the day, he is a content creator who seeks to be a provocateur of sorts. The only way he can keep that going is if he continues to be as unfiltered as possible. Consequently, he always one-ups himself with the antics.

Most recently, White was actually arrested for animal cruelty. Although he was able to get off on bond, many were surprised by this kind of charge. Either way, it was a bad look, and he has largely stayed off of social media since that time. Now, however, it seems like White has been hit with some footage of himself getting hit upside the head...twice. In the clip below from No Jumper, White can be seen sleeping at the barbershop. All of a sudden, a fist flies in and hits him in the head twice.

Charleston White Was Seemingly Asleep

The whole video is set in slow motion and you can tell that there is a whole bunch of commotion in the scene. However, it is unclear what sparked the altercation. We also don't really know what happened immediately after. Either way, this was not a good look for White who was clearly in some pain due to the whole thing. Overall, this is not a great look for any of the parties involved. Whether or not White is going to comment on this mess, still remains to be seen. Hopefully, we get some clarity soon.

