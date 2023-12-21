Charleston White Attacked While Getting A Haircut: Watch

The incident was caught on camera.

BYAlexander Cole
hnhh

Charleston White is someone who creates a lot of problems for himself. Overall, a lot of this is due to his behavior on social media. He is constantly making inflammatory comments about people, and it leads to real-world consequences. However, White does not see to care. At the end of the day, he is a content creator who seeks to be a provocateur of sorts. The only way he can keep that going is if he continues to be as unfiltered as possible. Consequently, he always one-ups himself with the antics.

Most recently, White was actually arrested for animal cruelty. Although he was able to get off on bond, many were surprised by this kind of charge. Either way, it was a bad look, and he has largely stayed off of social media since that time. Now, however, it seems like White has been hit with some footage of himself getting hit upside the head...twice. In the clip below from No Jumper, White can be seen sleeping at the barbershop. All of a sudden, a fist flies in and hits him in the head twice.

Read More: Sauce Walka Responds To Charleston White's Macing Claims

Charleston White Was Seemingly Asleep

The whole video is set in slow motion and you can tell that there is a whole bunch of commotion in the scene. However, it is unclear what sparked the altercation. We also don't really know what happened immediately after. Either way, this was not a good look for White who was clearly in some pain due to the whole thing. Overall, this is not a great look for any of the parties involved. Whether or not White is going to comment on this mess, still remains to be seen. Hopefully, we get some clarity soon.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and all of their upcoming releases.

Read More: Charleston White Speaks On Macing Boxing Opponent

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.