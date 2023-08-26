Charleston White Speaks On Macing Boxing Opponent

Today (August 26), controversial YouTuber Charleston White is meant to fight Suede the Plug God in the ICB North American Lightweight Championship. However, drama went down at the face-off and weigh-in on August 25. As White and Suede jawed at each other during the face-off, White took things a step further by pepper spraying Suede. Furthermore, the pepper spray incident was White’s response after Suede forcefully pushed him.

“Bitch ass n*gga!” White could heard yelling as he was mobbed by fans, Suede having left the stage clutching at this face. Additionally, presented by Thunderbolt Boxing, the fight is scheduled to happen in Tempe, Arizona. However, a lot of people are calling cap on the claims that it was pepper spray. However, White has now spoken about the incident just hours before the fight is meant to go down.

White Brags About Macing Opponent

“N*gga, I don’t do no motherfucking bar fight,” White explained at the start of a lengthy rant about the incident. “N*gga, I don’t want no motherfucking bar fight. I am an amateur professional boxer. You don’t put your motherfucking hands on me outside no motherfucking boxing ring. I’m a sanctioned fighter, n*gga.” However, White was far from done. “I’m a sanctioned fighter and you tryna fight unsanctioned. N*gga didn’t know that I got them motherfucking mace boxing gloves. He lucky I don’t press charges. That’s assault, n*gga. What he want me to do, press charges? Naw n*gga, you just keep them hands offa me until we get in the ring.”

Additionally, he continued. “Now the fight even. I coming in visually impaired. He coming in visually impaired. Put your money on me. The fight even now, how they gon put a two-eyed n*gga against a one-eyed n*gga. Yeah, yeah, it’s even now. The playing field has been leveled. That n*gga kinda strong too. You see how far I went back?” However, he still wasn’t finished. “Bitch has me fucked up. Showing up my hotel with a bunch of n*ggas tryna scare me. I ain’t the type of old n*gga you can do that to. You can’t do unc like that. You got me fucked up.” Furthermore, be sure to watch the full video for the full extent of White’s wild comments. Despite the incident, the fight is still believed to be taking place.

