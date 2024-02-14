Yella Beezy Refuses To Box Man On The Street In New Video

Fans came to Beezy's defense over the video.

A bizarre new video making the rounds online has fans talking about Yella Beezy again. Some kind of internet provocateur seems to have walked up to him in public in an attempt to provoke an interaction but was disappointed by the results. "Bro refused to put his [fire emoji] up. This who yall idolize?" he captioned the video of the actual interaction. Then he posted another video sharing some expanded thoughts on the situation. What he probably didn't anticipate was that fans would spend much more time roasting him than Beezy.

In the comments of a repost of the video fans make a variety of observations about the clip. Some defend Yella Beezy from a practical standpoint citing his safety concerns. "You’re a random man asking to box? I’m not putting my weapon down rather fight for your life not me" one of the top comments on the post reads. Others took a more lighthearted approach to the situation but still took shots at the man recording the video. "As a yt man why u tryna fight a black man on black history month ?" another top comment reads. Check out the video of the original confrontation, the explanation afterwards, and all of the fan reactions to the entire event below.

Fans Come To Yella Beezy's Defense After New Fight Video

This isn't the first time Yella Beezy has had a public interaction with a fan that got discussed online. A few years ago he was willing to meet a fan on their terms, though it was only really about yelling back and forth. The shouting match made the rounds online and far fewer fans came down in Beezy's favor that time.

What do you think of the new video of somebody trying to fight Yella Beezy in public? Do you think Beezy made the right choices with the way he handled the situation? Let us know what you think of the entire series of events in the comment section below.

Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.