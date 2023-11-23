Cam'ron Takes Aim At Skip Bayless For "Using" Lil Wayne & Yella Beezy For Clout

Cam'ron is someone who does not mince words. Overall, this is especially true on his new sports talk show, It Is What It Is. He and Ma$e have renewed their friendship on this show, and it has been great to see. As you probably know, these two have taken aim at plenty of figures this season. However, they have a lot of respect because of these tactics. Fans love the show, and it will not be going away, anytime soon.

Recently, Cam decided to go after Skip Bayless while OJ Simpson was on the show. Essentially, Cam takes issue with the fact that Bayless seemingly "uses" black people to make himself appear cooler. For instance, he referenced the fact that Lil Wayne, Yella Beezy, and Bubba Dub have all been on the show. Cam feels like Skip is trying too hard and that if there is a show they should go on, it would be It Is What It Is.

Cam'ron Says His Peace

“Yo if anybody that’s popping on the Gram, social media — do not go up there for free cause them n**** is getting the bag, my n***a. They treating y’all like the NCAA in 1991, my n***… The name of their show, you ever see how it comes on, like the logo? It’s gold chains," Cam explained. “Skip, get the fuck out of here with them gold chains bro. Yo stop man. You gotta stop bro. Yo Bubba Dub, Yella Beezy – like I said, I already know Wayne ain’t playing no games — stay the fuck away if y’all don’t get paid. That n***a using y’all for cool points ’cause he don’t know how to be cool.”

Skip and Wayne have been good friends for a minute now, so he would probably disagree with the sentiment. However, there is no doubt that Cam is making an interesting point. Do you think he's right? Let us know in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latst news from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

