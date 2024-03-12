Adin Ross Leaks Security Camera Footage From Night Of His Awkward Stream With Playboi Carti: Watch

Adin Ross was the butt of a lot of jokes after his failed live stream with Playboi Carti. To be honest, that does not even begin to describe how much of a waste of time it was for Adin and his viewers. Music fans were also let down, after many were hoping to really get some juicy updates on his next project, I Am Music. One of the biggest faces was scammed out of $2 million for a 10–15-minute session of essentially nothing.

Of course, he was absolutely furious about it and he called out the oddball behavior. It seems their rapport has not gotten to a positive place by any means. Attempts to for the Georgia rapper to redeem himself have proven to be futile. Ross has tried to bring him back for another stream, but according to the streamer, he theorizes that he was essentially entertaining the idea to not be viewed in a negative light.

Adin Ross Explains The Weird Night With Playboi Carti

He said that back at the start of March, but there was also another important piece of information. During that live stream, Adin also revealed he had the security camera footage from that night and that he was going to release it. Well, that day has come. Above is a 20-minute playback of what went down with Carti and Adin's team. The video below that is a clip from Ross' recent talk with his fans, breaking down important bits of that night. It seems that Carti and his team were not happy about the small payout. However, Adin's valid rebuttal was that he was only on camera for "six minutes" instead of an hour.

