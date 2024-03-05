Adin Ross Accuses Playboi Carti Of Scamming Him Again

Adin Ross is one of the biggest streamers in the entire world. Overall, he got his start over on Twitch. However, thanks to numerous bans, he eventually jumped ship and helped start Kick. Kick is an alternative platform that is heavily funded by crypto gambling website Stake. Although Kick is filled with debauchery and antics, there are plenty of Gen Alpha and Gen Z kids out there who are eager to consume the brain rot. Ross has tried to be a big brother figure on the website, to varying degrees of success.

Recently, Ross had Playboi Carti on his stream. This happened the night of the Grammys, and it led to a catastrophic 10 minutes. Carti refused to say anything of substance, and Ross was clearly frustrated. Furthermore, Ross had paid Carti $1 million for the appearance. Subsequently, Carti was called out on social media, and he was seemingly trying to patch things up. Ross had even said that a second stream was gong to take place soon and that he and Carti were communicating with one another. Well, during his most recent stream, Ross revealed that Carti allegedly ghosted him, thus putting an end to their relationship.

Adin Ross Speaks Out

“Don’t think Carti 2 is happening anymore,” Ross said. “I have a theory that Carti was just texting me to kind of just keep me in the position where I’m not gonna be on his bad side, where I’m on the internet talking crazy, if that makes sense — to get the heat off his name type shit. I think I got played, but hey bro, it is what it is. Because I was texting his phone and he stopped answering out of nowhere. I have the warehouse footage. I’m about to just release it. Once I get the confirmation that we’re not doing part two. Is that blackmail? I mean dude, I kind of got scammed, so I’m blackmailing a fucking scam so you can’t blame me.”

Blackmailing probably won't work, but who is to say? Kick is the wild west, and Ross is the leader of the pack. At this point, it is unlikely that Carti will even respond. Let us know what you think of this drama, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

