YBN Nahmir Continues Pressing Adin Ross For A Boxing Match

YBN Nahmir still wants to fight Adin Ross in a boxing match. The rapper shared that he’s signed a contract to do so in a post on Instagram over the weekend that he's since deleted.

“When, what, Where, I’l be there a youngin’ ain’t duck in from no [boxing glove emoji] match,” he wrote in the caption. “But is you gonn be there [laughing emoji] or just gonna talk behind the camera.” Nahmir previously claimed that Ross offered him a fight but then backed down afterward. He also criticized the streamer for paying Playboy Carti to come on his broadcast.

YBN Nahmir Performs On The "Endless Summer Tour"

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 05: Rapper YBN Nahmir performs in concert during "The Endless Summer Tour" at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on September 5, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“Ain’t you the same n***a that just paid $2 million for a n***a to sit next to you,” Nahmir said. “Don’t mention me in no bullsh*t. I don’t give a f*ck about no free promo, no d*ck holding s**t, because I’m not that type of a n***a. I don’t care. 20 bands? What the f*ck is that?” In response, Ross said: “Nahmir, you’re not worth $100,000. You fell off, you suck at music. You failed your music career. I’ve got no disrespect to show, but that. Nahmir, you’re nothing. You’re nobody and your career sucks. He wanted 100 bands to fight. You are nowhere near 100 bands. And again, Kick paid Carti $2 mill. Hey, at least I got $2 mill to pay. You’re broke, f*ck you!”

YBN Nahmir Offers Adin Ross The Contract

YBN Nahmir continues push for Adin Ross boxing match by sharing apparent contract pic.twitter.com/ZLWJsMI7fb — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) February 25, 2024

Nahmir later fired back on Instagram Live. “Don’t at me in no f*cking sh*t if you’re talking sh*t, because you gon’ get smacked in your f*cking mouth for it. You can hire all the security that you want to. It’s not going to work like that. Don’t disrespect my name and act like, ‘No disrespect, no disrespect!’ Shut the f*ck up, n***a! How the f*ck you talk sh*t then cop a plea in the same f*ckin’ video?” It remains unclear whether the fight will actually take place. Be on the lookout for further updates on YBN Nahmir on HotNewHipHop.

