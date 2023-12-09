IShowSpeed Calls KSI Out For Allegedly Being Scared Of Upcoming Boxing Match

Ahead of their matchup this Friday (December 15), it seems like there's already some banter going on between these two.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
IShowSpeed KSI Boxing Match Scared Hip Hop News

IShowSpeed and KSI are facing off in the ring this Friday (December 15) for a sparring match, and people are quite excited to see it go down. After all, these are two of the biggest content creators in the world right now who already have a long history of antics, friendship, and great times. However, it wouldn't be a boxing match if there wasn't some heated banter for it, which Kai Cenat's good friend kicked off earlier today (Saturday, December 9). Moreover, Speed let out an accusation towards the rapper and YouTuber on Twitter that he might clap back at with more force. "Your b***h a** not letting me use 8 ounce gloves somebody scared [crying-laughing emojis]."

Given that the two already engaged in some wild moments together before, we'd expect nothing less from this exhibition match. KSI and IShowSpeed have been unstoppable in their respective fields, to the point where it's hard to differentiate how they were before from how the fame and success have changed them. They never really changed course all that much, and that authenticity is key to their appeal. Hopefully they go back and forth a little bit more before we get to see them face off in the ring.

IShowSpeed Taunts KSI

Still, this might seem like a stressful environment given the boxing match, but this is actually a relief for both of them, most likely. This is especially the case for IShowSpeed, who recently got swatted yet again on stream, and this time was pretty ugly. For those of you who haven't heard of the term, "swatting" happens when a streamer or content creator's viewer basically calls law enforcement and claims that they are committing some sort of crime like kidnapping. Then, they give the person's address to authorities, and they arrive at the scene expecting a crime, but finding just someone trying to livestream.

As such, Speed is probably happy to be out of the house for a little bit. Clearly, he is not scared at all of this matchup, or maybe he is and will just throw some antics together for when it actually goes down. What do you think will be the outcome for the PRIME vendor and the Ronaldo admirer? Let us know in the comments and stick around on HNHH for more on KSI and IShowSpeed.

