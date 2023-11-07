iShowSpeed Gives Out KSI’s Actual Phone Number During Live Show

Recently, streamer iShowSpeed did a live performance at London's Indigo, 02 Arena over the weekend. During the performance he apparently tried to give his friend and business collaborator KSI a facetime call. The streamer sat in front of a packed audience waiting for the call to go through, but it ultimately never did. "He never answer's up the f*cking phone bro. He never picks up the f*cking phone man," Speed says when there's no answer to his call.

The crowd lets out some boos and even chant about KSI which seems to play into what iShowSpeed does next. "Leak his number? Alright, bet. I'm leaking his number. I'm leaking his number since he don't want to answer, f*ck that," he says. Shortly after, he puts his fellow content creators phone number on the screen for everyone in the arena to see. "Ayo this is KSI number, call KSI right now bro. Since he don't want to answer bro - that's KSI's number right there bro," he says to the crowd. Check out the entire clip below.

Read More: IShowSpeed Fails Miserably At Driving, Immediately Bribes Instructor

iShowSpeed Giving KSI's Number To An Entire Arena

Last month, iShowSpeed was finally unbanned from Twitch. Despite his prior trouble with the platform it didn't take him long to get right back to stirring up controversy. He did a controversial stream in India where he drew plenty of negative attention for asking people to dance to the viral "Tunak Tunak Tun" meme song.

Just a few days before he was allowed back on Twitch, iShowSpeed had a close encounter with danger during another stream. He chose to do a viral science experiment live on stream, but chose to do it inside when it's normally performed outdoors. That caused fans to be concerned as his room quickly filled up with smoke. The stunt resulted in firefighters being called to his house where they reportedly had to give him oxygen. Thankfully, the dangerous stream didn't result in any serious injury according to those closest to Speed. What do you think of iShowSpeed leaking KSI's number to an entire arena? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: IShowSpeed Goes After Cristiano Ronaldo Haters

[Via]