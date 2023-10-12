IShowSpeed India Livestream Receives Backlash

IShowSpeed has been criticized for a livestream from Mumbai, India. The stream was particularly criticized for a part in which he runs through a street market attempting to get people to dance to the song "Tunak Tunak Tun". The controversial streamer can be seen on a busy street in Mumbai with a large portable speaker. As he plays the 1998 song, he tries to encourage people to dance for him. At several points in the video, Speed can be seen acting confused as to why no one is dancing with him.

However, the video has sparked backlash against Speed for several reasons. Firstly, "Tunak Tunak Tun" is a Punjabi song. Many people online noted the tensions between the Punjab region and the rest of India. Secondly, many people saw the video as simply being in bad taste. "Now let’s see a white person come with a speaker with some cardi b parading trying to get black people to “turn up” for their video. That would be racist af. So what on earth makes him think this isn’t? Black people got to do better," one person wrote on Instagram. The people seen in Speed's video mostly appear bemused. That said, a few people can be seen watching Speed's antics disapprovingly.

IShowSpeed Unbanned By Twitch

Speed's antics in India come just a few days after he was unbanned on Twitch. his reaction was captured live on stream, with the Ohio native saying "N-gga, we are back. Let's go," repeatedly. Speed has streamed on YouTube for most his career and despite not actually streaming on Twitch, Speed was banned by the platform following an appearance on an Adin Ross stream. Speed made a number of sexist remarks and even alluded to sexually assaulting a woman while appearing on Ross' dating show. Furthermore, Speed was a minor at the time of the incident.

The journey to get Speed unbanned by Twitch has been championed by the likes of Kai Cenat. Back in August, Cenat even went as far as threatening to leave Twitch for another platform if Speed was not unbanned. It's unclear if Cenat had anything to do with the abrupt return of Speed's account on October 10. Furthermore, it remains to be seen if Speed will utilize his Twitch account or if he will remain on YouTube. However, the return of his account means that he can now appear on streams hosted on Twitch. His permanent ban two years ago also forbid him from appearing on the streams of other creators.

