IShowSpeed Elephant Toothpaste Experiment Results In Firefighters Being Called To Streamer’s House

IShowSpeed scared his viewers in a livestream this week. The controversial streamer chose to conduct the "elephant's toothpaste" experiment in his home. The common science experiment, which involves mixing several chemicals together to create a rapidly expanding, thick, foamy substance, is not typically done indoors. This is due to the amount of heat and fumes the mixture can give off. However, Speed did it anyway and fans grew increasingly concerned as thick smoke filled the streamer's bedroom.

While some outlets have reported that Speed was hospitalized due to the incident, this does not appear to be the case. Slipz, Speed's cameraman, later confirmed to the audience that Speed was receiving oxygen from firefighters who had arrived at his house. “He was in here too long bro, he’s like struggling to breathe,” said his cameraman. “We’ve got fucking firefighters and shit outside trying to help him. I don’t know what’s happening.” However later, Speed's own account wrote “Speed is currently with the firefighters, they’re giving him oxygen so he can breathe, he should be fine guys" in his chat.

Read More: IShowSpeed Loses To Nick Eh 30 In “Fortnite” And Has A Mental Breakdown: Watch

Speed's History Of Fire-Related Incidents

However, this isn't the first time that Speed has been attended to by the fire department. Perhaps Speed's most famous moment, or at least his first mainstream viral moment, was the stream in which he ignited multiple fireworks in his bedroom. The fireworks quickly went out of control, causing several small fires to spring up in the streamer's room. Firefighters were called to his home and it was reported that the house was very close to burning down.

But speaking of houses, Speed was recently revealed to be working on a new project with Kai Cenat. On September 12, Cenat announced that he would be teaming up with Speed to launch their own content house. However, unlike traditional content houses, where the creators live together, that won't be the case for this new project. “Shoutout to the CEO of Rumble. Whenever I am in Miami they got us a new house that we could just go by. Me and Speed. No, we are not going to be living in there, we are not going to be moving in and shit like that. It’s just for us, our shit. That’s probably the best news I had in the past week,” Cenat said while streaming.

Read More: IShowSpeed Goes Wild To Sexyy Redd, Kai Cenat Hilariously Reacts On Stream

[via]