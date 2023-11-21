IShowSpeed Swatted On Stream, Police Burst In With Guns: Watch

IShowSpeed is someone who has exploded in popularity over the last year or so. Overall, he is a streamer who knows how to get fans excited. Although he may do things in a way that some deem inappropriate, he has been able to get success. Despite being less than 20 years old, the kid is already a millionaire. He has a ton of money coming in thanks to his streaming success and the fans are sticking with him. In fact, his money has allowed him to buy himself a brand-new home that is worth quite a lot of money.

Subsequently, Speed has been showing off this new house for everyone to see. Unfortunately, this has led to some negative consequences. Showing off your home as a streamer can be a huge no no. This can lead to swatting, which is when people call the police and say there is a hostage situation or an organized crime operation happening at a person's address. The police then go in with weapons and a lot of the time, it happens while a streamer is live. Well, that is exactly what happened to IShowSpeed yesterday.

IShowSpeed In Scary Situation On Stream

As you can see in the video above, Speed immediately recognized what was happening. He was a bit confused as to where he needed to be, but he eventually figured it all out. Moreover, in the clip, you can see some officers come into the frame. They have heavy weapons and it is all very scary. Thankfully, everyone was okay following the incident. The police just had to make sure that nothing bad was happening. Hopefully, Speed can get in a good word with the police department so that they know to be aware of these kinds of situations in the future.

