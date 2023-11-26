IShowSpeed Excitedly Slaps Woman's Butt During Kai Cenat Stream: Watch

IShowSpeed really showed his age during a recent stream with Kai Cenat. During a dating segment, Speed was paired up with a young woman whose booty he took a liking to. After thanking the woman for her time, Speed asked if he could "grab it". The woman agreed, leading to Speed quickly slapping her butt before running off to giddily laugh about it with Cenat. Speed event went as far as to look at his hand in disbelief.

While the clip goes a long way to reminding everyone that Speed is barely old enough to vote, that didn't stop the internet from roasting him. "Yeah I remember doing this one time, and then I turned 9 y/o," one person wrote on Instagram. "I think I’m getting too old for this to be on my internet," added another. Furthermore, some people felt bad for the woman. "Buddy losing me 😂 all jokes aside man he just played with that woman feelings fr 😂😂😂," lamented one commenter.

IShowSpeed Swatted

However, it's not all been fun and games for Speed as of late. Last week, Speed was swatted at his recently purchased new home. Armed police burst into Speed's streaming room while he was live. Thankfully no one was hurt. However, this was actually the second time in two days that armed police had been called to the property. Speed, rightfully so, appeared to have had enough. “Yo what the f-ck is happening bro? There’s no way. I’m about to quit YouTube bruh, I can’t do this anymore," vented to his audience as his assistant, Slipz, straightened things out with the police.

The pair of swatting incidents happened less than a week after Speed did a video tour of his new, $10 million mansion. Thanks to the very liberal footage in the video, those with nefarious intentions were very easily able to track down Speed's address. Of course, it's not the first time that Speed has been swatted. In August 2022, a swatting incident went as far as to see Speed handcuffed by police.

