Ava Speaks On Dating IShowSpeed As Streamer Sets Up Boxing Match With Kai Cenat

Ava has opened up about her relationship with IShowSpeed. According to her interview on No Jumper, she met Speed through a blind date. Furthermore, she had no idea who he was at first. She also spoke about feeling like she was being "coached" because the date was for a stream and it involved Speed talking about things like cheating on previous partners. She was very candid about the relationship feeling "fake" when it began and slowly turning into something more real.

Meanwhile, Speed set up an all-star boxing match for March 2024 with Kai Cenat. While neither man has stepped into the world of celebrity boxing as of yet, they have certainly chosen a star-studded debut. Of course, it's important to note that there is no beef, and the two friends are looking to put on a show for their respective fan bases.

What Happend To The Kai Cenat & IShowSpeed Content House?

Of course, the pair have worked closely together since they set up a new content house earlier this year. On September 12, Cenat announced that he would be teaming up with IShowSpeed to launch their own house. However, unlike traditional content houses, where the creators live together, that won't be the case for this new project. “Shoutout to the CEO of Rumble. Whenever I am in Miami they got us a new house that we could just go by. Me and Speed. No, we are not going to be living in there. We are not going to be moving in and sh-t like that. It’s just for us, our sh-t. That’s probably the best news I had in the past week,” Cenat said while streaming.

Furthermore, Cenat was instrumental in another milestone for Speed this year. peed has officially unbanned by Twitch in October, with his reaction was captured live on stream."N-gga, we are back. Let's go," Speed screamed repeatedly. Speed has streamed on YouTube since December 2021, after being permanently banned by Twitch. Despite not actually streaming on Twitch, Speed was banned by the platform following an appearance on an Adin Ross stream. Speed made a number of sexist remarks and even alluded to sexually assaulting a woman while appearing on Ross' dating show. Furthermore, Speed was a minor at the time of the incident. Additionally, Cenat had long pushed for the platform to unban his friend.

