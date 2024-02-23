YBN Nahmir Wants To Prove He's Not A One-Hit Wonder, Posts Receipts On IG

YBN Nahmir is showing receipts of his hits to fight back against recently reignited assumptions that he's a "one-hit wonder." Moreover, you may remember his smash record "Rubbin Off The Paint," but via a recent Twitter post from Friday (February 23), he's showing that -– at least numbers-wise -– he's got a track record. The "Where I'm From" MC showed off four platinum certifications from the RIAA, one of those being "Rubbin Off The Paint," that also comprised of "1942" with Yo Gotti and G-Eazy, "Opp Stoppa," and "Bounce Out With That." Also, he highlighted his gold-certified YBN mixtape with Cordae and Almighty Jay in response to Adin Ross' recent attack towards him.

"Nahmir, you’re not worth $100,000," Ross said on stream of his rejection of YBN Nahmir's offer to fight for $100K. "You fell off, you suck at music. You failed your music career. I’ve got no disrespect to show, but that. Nahmir, you’re nothing. You’re nobody and your career sucks. He wanted 100 bands to fight. You are nowhere near 100 bands. And again, Kick paid Carti $2 mill. Hey, at least I got $2 mill to pay. You’re broke, f-ck you!"

Read More: YBN Nahmir Threatens Troll: “Shoot Your Mama House Up”

YBN Nahmir's RIAA Certifications

"Don’t at me in no f***ing s**t if you’re talking s**t, because you gon’ get smacked in your f***ing mouth for it," YBN Nahmir responded on social media. "You can hire all the security that you want to. It’s not going to work like that. Don’t disrespect my name and act like, ‘No disrespect, no disrespect!’ Shut the f**k up, n***a! How the f**k you talk s**t then cop a plea in the same f***ing video?" It's clear that Ross' comments made the Faster Car Music Vol. 1 MC realize how quick folks are to criticize and not give weight behind their words with actions.

Meanwhile, we hope that the Alabama native is doing well following his time in rehab, which he spoke on toward the end of last year. "I’m not out here doing hardcore drugs," Nahmir tweeted. "Im addicted to alcohol & I just need a little help, that’s all. I pop Percs here & there, smoke some weed. Normal s**t, but I do feel my body failing. I gotta be here for the people that’s here for me in the long run. I wanna be sober." For more news and the latest updates on YBN Nahmir, log back into HNHH.

Read More: Cordae Asked YBN Nahmir For His Blessing Before Changing Name