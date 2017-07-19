certifications
- MusicYBN Nahmir Wants To Prove He's Not A One-Hit Wonder, Posts Receipts On IGWhile "Rubbin Off The Paint" is unquestionably his crown jewel and his greatest achievement, the Alabama MC's got some bangers.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Receives Four New Platinum Certifications From The RIAANew multi-plat entries in the rapper and pop culture provocateur's catalog include "Graduation," "Follow God," and "Runaway."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicScHoolboy Q Gets New Platinum & Gold Certifications Before ReturnSome of the awarded songs going platinum (or multi-platinum) are "Collard Greens," "Numb Numb Juice," and "Man Of The Year."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJ. Cole Racks Up A Massive Amount Of RIAA CertificationsIt is Cole's World. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicXXXTentacion "SAD!" Has Officially Been Certified Triple PlatinumXXXTentacion's "SAD!" is still doing giant streaming numbers.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake's Studio Albums Are All Certified Platinum Or HigherDrake's "Scorpion" is just another plaque to his collection.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Pump Self-Titled Debut Is Certified GoldOne down in the books for Jettski.By Milca P.
- MusicLil Dicky & Chris Brown's "Freaky Friday" Officially Certified PlatinumLil Dicky and Chris Brown are celebrating with their brand new platinum plaque.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChris Brown Is One Of The 10 Most Certified Artists In RIAA Singles HistoryChris Brown is officially one of the most dominant R&B artists ever. By Matt F
- MusicSZA's "Ctrl" Certified Gold By The RIAA, "Love Galore" Gets Platinum PlaqueSZA gets two plaques in one day.By Matt F
- MusicFuture Becomes Only Artist To Have Two 2017 Albums Go GoldFuture nabs an impressive distinction in the music business.By Matt F
- MusicDJ Khaled Hits Multiple Music Milestones, Courtesy Of The RIAADJ Khaled's momentum isn't slowing.By Matt F