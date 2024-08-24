Jay-Z Snags New Platinum Certifications For Some Of His Best Songs

It's honestly surprising that some of these songs aren't diamond yet, as they are pretty much undisputed classics in the culture.

Jay-Z's plaques are as shiny as his luxury watches, and he's got a couple more of those under his belt as of Friday (August 23). Moreover, the Recording Industry Association of America gave him some new platinum certifications for some of his biggest hits. However, only one of these Hov cuts was certified platinum for the first time in this instance, that being "I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me)." The other plaques here are additional multi-platinum certifications for some of his biggest hits ever that were already platinum, spanning from his early days all the way to his early-to-mid-2010s output.

Here's the breakdown: "Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)" went double platinum and "Holy Grail" featuring Justin Timberlake went six times platinum. "99 Problems" and "No Church In The Wild" with Kanye West and featuring Frank Ocean and The-Dream are now triple platinum, whereas "Run This Town" with Ye and Rihanna is now six times platinum as well. It's certainly due cause for Jay-Z to celebrate these days even as his legal issues with Dame Dash's Reasonable Doubt shares continue to develop, albeit in his favor.

Jay-Z's New Platinum Plaques

"I don’t expect anyone, just some average person, to come buy it," Dame Dash said of his shares in this classic Jay-Z album. "Or a third of it, my third. I don’t wanna get sued again. I know, for some reason, nobody wants me to sell it. But I’m ready to just move on, do my thing. I had a lawsuit, I had a judgement, and I’m like, ‘Yo, that’s 800 grand. Go get it from over there. They not paying me neither!' So, they went and did the work for me [to pay] that debt and I’ll be able to sell it. It all worked out for me. I’m sure there’s a little twist they put on things. I don’t know why – I do know why, but I don’t know why. I don’t know why about one thing, but I do know why about the other.