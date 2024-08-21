Dame Dash Trolls JAY-Z Over His "Deep" Pockets Amid Roc-A-Fella Records Drama

Dame Dash isn't fazed by JAY-Z's latest move.

Dame Dash went after JAY-Z during a rant on his Instagram page on Tuesday, after his Roc-A-Fella co-founder filed a notice that the rights to his 1996 album Reasonable Doubt will switch from the company to his possession in 2031. Dame has been attempting to sell his stake in Roc-A-Fella shares to cover a judgment regarding copyright infringement and defamation owed to movie producer Josh Weber.

“I don’t expect anyone, just some average person, to come buy it — or a third of it, my third. I don’t wanna get sued again,” he said. “I know, for some reason, nobody wants me to sell it, but I’m ready to just move on, do my thing. I had a lawsuit, I had a judgement, and I’m like, ‘Yo, that’s 800 grand. Go get it from over there. They not paying me neither!' So, they went and did the work for me [to] paid that debt and I’ll be able to sell it. It all worked out for me. I’m sure there’s a little twist they put on things. I don’t know why. I do know why, but I don’t know why. I don’t know why about one thing, but I do know why about the other.”

Dame Dash Celebrates His Birthday With JAY-Z

Damon Dash and Jay-Z during Damon Dash's Birthday Party - May 4, 2004, at La Bodega in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

From there, he set his sights on JAY-Z. “They had some bum-ass board meeting and all of a sudden he gets first right of refusal. I don’t really care. It don’t slow nothing down for me," he said. “Now I don’t know how deep homie’s pockets is. I’m curious if he’s gonna match that. I put an offer on the table, lemme see if he’ll match it. But it was from other people.” The auction is scheduled for August 29.

Dame Dash Speaks On JAY-Z