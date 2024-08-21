Dame Dash Trolls JAY-Z Over His "Deep" Pockets Amid Roc-A-Fella Records Drama

44th GRAMMY Awards - Family Tree OutKast Pre-Grammy Party
Damon Dash and Jay-Z (Photo by Ray Mickshaw/WireImage)
Dame Dash isn't fazed by JAY-Z's latest move.

Dame Dash went after JAY-Z during a rant on his Instagram page on Tuesday, after his Roc-A-Fella co-founder filed a notice that the rights to his 1996 album Reasonable Doubt will switch from the company to his possession in 2031. Dame has been attempting to sell his stake in Roc-A-Fella shares to cover a judgment regarding copyright infringement and defamation owed to movie producer Josh Weber.

“I don’t expect anyone, just some average person, to come buy it — or a third of it, my third. I don’t wanna get sued again,” he said. “I know, for some reason, nobody wants me to sell it, but I’m ready to just move on, do my thing. I had a lawsuit, I had a judgement, and I’m like, ‘Yo, that’s 800 grand. Go get it from over there. They not paying me neither!' So, they went and did the work for me [to] paid that debt and I’ll be able to sell it. It all worked out for me. I’m sure there’s a little twist they put on things. I don’t know why. I do know why, but I don’t know why. I don’t know why about one thing, but I do know why about the other.”

Dame Dash Celebrates His Birthday With JAY-Z

Damon Dash and Jay-Z during Damon Dash's Birthday Party - May 4, 2004, at La Bodega in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

From there, he set his sights on JAY-Z. “They had some bum-ass board meeting and all of a sudden he gets first right of refusal. I don’t really care. It don’t slow nothing down for me," he said. “Now I don’t know how deep homie’s pockets is. I’m curious if he’s gonna match that. I put an offer on the table, lemme see if he’ll match it. But it was from other people.” The auction is scheduled for August 29.

Dame Dash Speaks On JAY-Z

Dame and JAY have been at odds for years at this point. Check out the latest that Dame had to say about his former business partner below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Dame Dash and JAY-Z on HotNewHipHop.

