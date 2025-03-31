Kendrick Lamar Film With Creators Of "South Park" Receives Hefty Delay

This collaborative project between Kendrick Lamar and the masterminds behind the popular comedy program has been in development for a minute.

Hopefully, this is the last disappointing piece of information we have to report on the intriguing movie. It's already been in production for quite a while. Per The FADER, the plan was set in motion back in 2022. Trey Parker then became the director in 2023. Then, last year, there were some reports that revealed that Lamar was shooting scenes for it.

Overall, the only thing we can assume that's getting in the way is Lamar's upcoming schedule this summer. Remember, he and SZA will be hitting the road on April 19 for the Grand National Tour. That's the world trek that's going to support his surprise sixth album, GNX. It's going to run through August 19 in Sweden.

For those who aren't that entrenched in the movie industry, this an annual convention that's organized by theater owners. Here, major film studios get to hype up their upcoming motion pictures. Unfortunately, we don't know why this effort between Kendrick Lamar, Trey Parker, Dave Free, Matt Stone, and Vernon Chatman has received this delay. The details are just as scarce as the ones for the movie itself. All we know is the general synopsis of it. That being "the film will depict the past and present coming to a head when a young black man who is interning as a slave reenactor at a living history museum discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his."

Kendrick Lamar deepest foray into Hollywood is going to have to wait a little while longer. Per a new report from Variety, the still untitled film between the Compton icon and the creators of South Park, is being pushed back until March 20, 2026. While it is an unfortunate development, at least we got a solid timeline. The project, which is being released via Paramount, was supposed to hit big screens across the country on July 4, 2025. The studio made this announcement during the beginning of CinemaCon, which kicked off earlier today, March 31. It's a four-day event that's being held at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. That means it will come to a close on April 3.

