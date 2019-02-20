upcoming movie
- Pop CultureBeyonce Fans Guess How Her Concert Movie Will BeginWhat are your predictions?By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureJamie Foxx Has Eight Projects In Production As Recovery ContinuesJamie Foxx is certainly ready to get back into the thick of things.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureThe Weeknd & Jenna Ortega Wrap Filming On Forthcoming Movie: ReportLittle is known about Abel Tesfaye's next film, though it does also star "The Banshees of Inisherin" actor Barry Keoghan.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDreamville Announces "Creed III" SoundtrackWhile it had been teased for a long time, now everyone knows the heat that "Creed III" is bringing.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop Culture"Beverly Hills Cop 4" To Star Taylour Paige & Joseph Gordon-Levitt Alongside Eddie MurphyThe Netflix original will be titled "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley," and Mark Molloy is set to direct.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesAdam Driver & Lady Gaga Become Famed Couple In "House Of Gucci" TrailerAdam Driver and Lady Gaga become Mr. and Mrs. Gucci in the first trailer for the upcoming film.By Joe Abrams
- MusicDJ Khaled Announces "Bad Boys For Life" Soundtrack With Meek Mill, Quavo, & MoreDJ Khaled is releasing the soundtrack to Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's film on his We The Best label.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesChristopher Nolan's Mysterious "Tenet" Debuts With Epic TrailerThe first official trailer for "Tenet" is here.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesKim Kardashian's Paris Robbery Is Being Made Into A Movie: ReportKim Kardashian's story inspired a French filmmaker. By Aida C.
- Music50 Cent Confirms He's Working On 6ix9ine & Nine Trey MovieWho's watching this?By Alex Zidel
- MoviesBoosie Badazz Wants To Make 6ix9ine-Inspired Movie With Gangbang SceneBoosie Badazz is looking for somebody to play the role of Tekashi 6ix9ine.By Alex Zidel
- Original Content10 Upcoming Netflix Original Movies To WatchWhy go to the theaters when Netflix keeps bringing the heat?By Michael Kaminsky
- EntertainmentNew Photo Of Jim Carrey As Robotnik Teases "Sonic The Hedgehog" MovieThe upcoming movie looks promising. By Aida C.
- Movies"Avengers: Endgame" Footage Surfaces Online: ReportScreenshots, video clips, and more are circulating online.By Alex Zidel
- Movies"Avengers: Endgame" Tickets Are Selling For Over $2,000 On eBayPeople really want to be the first to see this movie.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentLupita Nyong'o & Rihanna Are Working On A Secret ProjectIt’s finally happening!By Alex Zidel
- MoviesChris Hemsworth Will Play Hulk Hogan In Netflix BiopicAn "Aquaman" star wants to portray Booker T in the film.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesNetflix' New "Triple Frontier" Trailer With Ben Affleck Is Action-Packed"Triple Frontier" looks like a thrilling ride.By Alex Zidel