Jamie Foxx Has Eight Projects In Production As Recovery Continues

Jamie Foxx reportedly has eight film projects in production as he continues to recover from his April health scare. Of course, many of these productions will be dependent on the length of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. However, at least one of the films could be out later this year. “He is still doing some outpatient rehab and working on his health, but he feels the busier he is the better — he doesn’t want to spend too long resting,” a source told the Daily Mail earlier this week.

So what are these nine projects that Foxx is working on? At least one of them is likely Back In Action, the action-comedy co-starring Cameron Diaz that Foxx was filming at the time of his collapse. The film reportedly continued filming using rewrites and body doubles but updates on the project have been sparse since then. However, any sort of work on the film ended when the strikes got underway a little over 100 days ago. However, the Mail did discuss a few of the other projects that could be on Foxx’s slate.

Jamie Foxx’s Upcoming Projects, Revealed

The one Jamie Foxx project that could be out this year is Not Another Church Movie. The cast includes Mickey Rourke and Vivica A. Fox and sees Rourke and Foxx battle it out as the Devil and God respectively. There is also the biopic The Burial, in which Foxx is expected to play real New York lawyer Willie E. Gary. He stars in that alongside Tommy Lee Jones. Additionally, there is another legal biopic Signal Hill. Reportedly in post-production, it stars Anthony Mackie as civil rights lawyer Johnny Cochran, best known for leading OJ Simpson’s legal team. Foxx reportedly plays Black Panthers leader Elmer ‘Geronimo’ Pratt.

Aside from those films, Foxx has several more projects with more unknown statuses. Tin Soldiers sees Foxx play a man who runs an outreach program for military veterans which quickly becomes sinister. Meanwhile, Foxx is reportedly doing voice work for Groove Tails, which focuses on a competitive street dancing circuit for mice. Furthermore, Foxx is linked to a remake of the 1968 western The Wild Bunch alongside Michael Fassbender and Peter Dinklage. Finally, Foxx is also linked to a TV series about the career of Mike Tyson. However, that remains in limbo as Tyson has objected to the casting of Foxx. Additionally, the Mail lists a ninth project – All-Star Weekend. However, that film was wrapped in 2016 and was officially shelved in 2022 over concerns about offensive content in the film.

