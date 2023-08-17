Jamie Foxx Says He’s “Startin’ To Feel Like Myself” In Encouraging Update

It’s been a tough few months for Jamie Foxx fans. The actor was suddenly hospitalized in April while on the set of his upcoming Netflix film, Back In Action. It was the latest in a long series of issues that had hampered production. Furthermore, the coverage of Foxx’s hospitalization was a mess, with Foxx seemingly both on the verge of death and recovering well. After many conflicting reports about his status, his daughter revealed in mid-May that he had been out of the hospital for several weeks. However, for the time being, Foxx continues to recover mostly in private. Even so, he has been spotted out and about.

However, Foxx has begun to make public appearances in recent weeks. He has been seen at TopGolf as well as playing pickleball. Furthermore, John Boyega gave a positive update from the premiere of They Cloned Tyrone. “He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro,” Boyega said. “He’s doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return.” He continued: “I gave him the well wishes directly. I gave him all the well wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.” Furthermore, Foxx recently threw a party to celebrate his recovery. Now Foxx is starting to feel like his old self again.

Foxx Shares Photo Dump, Health Update

“You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light… I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day… #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays,” Foxx wrote alongside a handful of selfies posted to Instagram. Messages of support from the likes of Jeremy Renner and Octavia Spencer could be seen in the comments section.

It’s the latest positive update from the star, who was also recently seen playing pickleball with some star opponents. Foxx was seen getting into some doubles action. Also taking part in the workout were NFL agent Ryan Sherry, director Taylor Chien, and Olympic beach volleyball player Casey Patterson. It appeared to be quite a lively match, with Patterson posting a video of a particularly nasty shot from Foxx. A beautiful spinning drop-shot, Foxx’s effort was basically impossible to return. “That Jamie Foxx spin will get ya,” Patterson captioned the video.

