Jamie Foxx’s Next Mission: Reconcile With Katie Holmes, According To Sources

Though there was no shortage of conflicting reports at first, Jamie Foxx seems to be making a steady recovery from the mysterious medical emergency he suffered during filming earlier this year. He’s been pouring his energy into healing his mind and body since then, and over the past few weeks, we’ve even seen him out and about enjoying some of his favourite activities. Foxx has yet to share specifics on his condition with fans, but according to RadarOnline, the latest regarding the Project Power actor’s love life is that he’s looking to spin the block.

Foxx’s ex, Katie Holmes, has reportedly caught his eye again. They first got together in 2013 after she ended her marriage to Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise. For the next six years, the pair was on-again-off-again, until 2019, when they ultimately called it quits. In the past, Holmes has said that the “Gold Digger” hitmaker’s partying lifestyle is what ended their union. “It has been many years of him stepping out with other women. He’s disrespectful and their lives were different. His partying ways don’t fit with hers as she’s focused on raising her daughter and working,” a source told UsWeekly at the time.

Jamie Foxx’s Recovery is Pointing Him Toward Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes (L) and Jamie Foxx attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala on January 27, 2018, in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS)

It seems that Foxx’s health scare has him re-evaluating the relationships in his life, among other things. “Jamie has dated scores of beautiful women in his life, but none came close to matching what he had with Katie,” one insider dished. “Their chemistry was off the charts. It was a romance born of passion but became so much more. In hindsight, Jamie can’t believe he let her slip through his fingers.”

From the sounds of things, Jamie Foxx is laser-focused on bringing his former lover back into his life at this time. Thankfully the backlash he faced after a recent IG Story scandal has died down enough for him to continue manifesting that, along with a full, healthy recovery. Read more about the mixed reaction to Foxx’s controversy at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

