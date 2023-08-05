Jamie Foxx Apologizes For Anti-Semitic Instagram Post

Jamie Foxx received a wave of backlash to an Instagram post made on August 4. After posting “They killed this dude named Jesus…What do you think they’ll do to you???! #fakefriends #fakelove,” Foxx was accused of antisemitism. Many saw the post as Anti-Semitic as it, unintentionally or not, invoked the notion of Jewish Decide. Furthermore, Jewish Decide is the belief that the Jewish people are collectively responsible for the death of Jesus. Additionally, in the early history of Christianity, the idea was used as justification for pogroms and other acts of violence and persecution against the Jews.

While the posts were quickly deleted, Foxx didn’t immediately respond. Meanwhile, Foxx’s Horrible Bosses and Horrible Bosses 2 co-star Jennifer Anniston issued a statement after liking the post. “This makes me sick. I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident. And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds – I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period,” the actress wrote. Foxx has since issued his own apology.

Foxx Apologizes To The Jewish Community

“I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words may have caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent. To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant by “they” not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended ❤️❤️❤️. Nothing but love always, Jamie Foxx ❤️🦊🙏,” Foxx wrote in a new post on August 5.

Furthermore, saga comes days after Foxx took to social media to celebrate his sister Deidra’s birthday. “Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister @frequency11 “D”… you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason And without you I would not be here… had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life…. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis,” Foxx wrote alongside a collection of pictures. Furthermore, Foxx has being growing more and more active since his health scare in April.

